Discover key insights into PEAR AI ($PEAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

PEAR AI ($PEAR) Information

$PEAR is a cryptocurrency project designed to enhance the capabilities of businesses through advanced AI tools. The project focuses on automating various aspects of development and marketing, including code generation, content creation, and customer interactions.Key features of $PEAR include:

Automated Code Generation: Streamlining development workflows to improve efficiency.

Visual and Design Production: Quickly creating visuals and design concepts that foster creativity.

Content Generation: Producing high-quality written content for blogs and marketing campaigns effortlessly.

Customer Engagement: Utilizing AI to enhance customer interactions and improve product descriptions.

With a total supply of 10 million tokens and a tax rate of 5% on transactions, $PEAR aims to leverage AI technology to optimize business operations and decision-making processes, making it a valuable asset in the evolving landscape of digital currencies.