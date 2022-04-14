Peanut the Doge (PDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Peanut the Doge (PDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Peanut the Doge (PDOGE) Information A bold Solana meme coin targeting 1000X growth and a $10M market cap. Join the journey and unleash the potential! Peanut the Doge: A bold Solana meme coin targeting 1000X growth and a $10M market cap. Join the journey and unleash the potential! PDOGE - is a memecoin. Don’t mortgage your house or sell your grandma’s jewelry for PDOGE tokens – unless she’s okay with that. Always invest responsibly and remember, it’s all just peanuts and fun ... PDOGE is not responsible for sudden peanut cravings, squirrel sightings, or excessive laughter Official Website: https://pdoge.io/ Buy PDOGE Now!

Peanut the Doge (PDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peanut the Doge (PDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.68K $ 13.68K $ 13.68K Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.68K $ 13.68K $ 13.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00191019 $ 0.00191019 $ 0.00191019 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Peanut the Doge (PDOGE) price

Peanut the Doge (PDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Peanut the Doge (PDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PDOGE's tokenomics, explore PDOGE token's live price!

PDOGE Price Prediction Want to know where PDOGE might be heading? Our PDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PDOGE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!