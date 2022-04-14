PayX (PAYX) Tokenomics
PayX (PAYX) Information
What is the project about? PayX is a payment system built on a Blockchain platform that supports users to pay for Service with PAYX tokens. Besides, PayX also aims to build an integrated ecosystem of Play to Earn games that allow users through the game to receive $PAYX rewards.
What makes your project unique?
Manage Your Payments and Enjoy Exclusive Benefits on PayX
PayX combines with partners to build a robust payment network and exclusive utilities for users!
History of your project. Fast speed
All payments will be made within minutes
User-friendly interface
Easy To Use At The First Time
Direct Payment
Cryptocurrency, Web3 Platforms, Betting App, Web xxx, Private Services
Global Payments
Global Payment Network
Member Offers
Members Enjoy Benefits: Discounts, Cashback, etc when Paying Through Payx
PayX (PAYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PayX (PAYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PayX (PAYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PayX (PAYX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAYX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAYX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PAYX's tokenomics, explore PAYX token's live price!
PAYX Price Prediction
Want to know where PAYX might be heading? Our PAYX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.