$0.02351498
The live price of Particle Trade (PTC) today is 0.02352272 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 468.53K USD. PTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Particle Trade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.65K USD
- Particle Trade price change within the day is +1.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.00M USD

Particle Trade (PTC) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Particle Trade to USD was $ +0.00036459.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Particle Trade to USD was $ +0.0066357922.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Particle Trade to USD was $ +0.0035273988.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Particle Trade to USD was $ -0.0154226830451781.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00036459+1.57%
30 Days$ +0.0066357922+28.21%
60 Days$ +0.0035273988+15.00%
90 Days$ -0.0154226830451781-39.60%

Particle Trade (PTC) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Particle Trade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0225242
$ 0.02558001
$ 0.12126
+0.41%

+1.57%

-16.47%

Particle Trade (PTC) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 468.53K
$ 42.65K
20.00M
What is Particle Trade (PTC)

Particle is an ecosystem of liquidity restaking protocols that enable permissionless leverage trading and interest rate swaps.

Disclaimer

