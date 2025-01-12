Parifi Price (PRF)
The live price of Parifi (PRF) today is 0.00816192 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Parifi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 683.67 USD
- Parifi price change within the day is -7.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRF price information.
During today, the price change of Parifi to USD was $ -0.000648918284246831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Parifi to USD was $ -0.0034872913.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Parifi to USD was $ +0.0014087180.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Parifi to USD was $ +0.001773092360008532.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000648918284246831
|-7.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0034872913
|-42.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014087180
|+17.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001773092360008532
|+27.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Parifi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-7.36%
-38.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Parifi is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers a perpetual trading protocol with an advanced adaptive pricing mechanism. It operates on a blockchain to provide a transparent, secure, and equitable trading environment. Parifi's distinct pricing model leverages on-chain oracles and employs liquidity curves, which adjust dynamically based on market conditions and asset risk profiles, to offer more stable and predictable pricing for perpetual contracts. This innovative approach addresses common DeFi inefficiencies such as front-running and price slippage, aiming to enhance the user experience for both traders and liquidity providers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRF to AUD
A$0.0132223104
|1 PRF to GBP
￡0.0066111552
|1 PRF to EUR
€0.0079170624
|1 PRF to USD
$0.00816192
|1 PRF to MYR
RM0.0366470208
|1 PRF to TRY
₺0.288931968
|1 PRF to JPY
¥1.2868899264
|1 PRF to RUB
₽0.8294959296
|1 PRF to INR
₹0.7033126464
|1 PRF to IDR
Rp133.8019458048
|1 PRF to PHP
₱0.48155328
|1 PRF to EGP
￡E.0.41217696
|1 PRF to BRL
R$0.0499509504
|1 PRF to CAD
C$0.0117531648
|1 PRF to BDT
৳1.0000800576
|1 PRF to NGN
₦12.7132514496
|1 PRF to UAH
₴0.3466367424
|1 PRF to VES
Bs0.43258176
|1 PRF to PKR
Rs2.2830522624
|1 PRF to KZT
₸4.3276132224
|1 PRF to THB
฿0.2830553856
|1 PRF to TWD
NT$0.2702411712
|1 PRF to CHF
Fr0.0074273472
|1 PRF to HKD
HK$0.0634997376
|1 PRF to MAD
.د.م0.0823537728