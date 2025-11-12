Pareto sUSP is the staked savings asset of USP built on Ethereum. Once USP is staked into sUSP, users can earn yield from the interest generated by Credit Vaults. Credit Vaults lend assets to institutional players that perform yield strategies on and off-chain. The interest paid is reflected in a higher sUSP price than the plain USP effectively creating an interest-bearing token. sUSP provides exposure to a broad set of credit lines reducing single-counterparty risk through structured diversification.