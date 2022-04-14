Parasol Finance (PSOL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Parasol Finance (PSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Parasol Finance (PSOL) Information

Parasol Finance is the first-ever community governed IDO platform built on Solana with the needs of both projects and investors alike.

The key advantage as the ownership of Parasol tokens ($PSOL) gives a right of governance and voting on projects. Our governed platform will be an integral part of bringing new and existing projects and protocols into the Parasol ecosystem with the possibility to invest early. In the process, Parasol and the $PSOL token will become a foundation for enabling further development with partners, its own platform, and the ecosystem as a whole.

Official Website:
https://parasol.finance

Parasol Finance (PSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Parasol Finance (PSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 23.29K
Total Supply:
$ 21.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.61M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 87.22K
All-Time High:
$ 0.19304
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00401139
Current Price:
$ 0.00415326
Parasol Finance (PSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Parasol Finance (PSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PSOL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PSOL's tokenomics, explore PSOL token's live price!

PSOL Price Prediction

Want to know where PSOL might be heading? Our PSOL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.