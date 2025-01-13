ParallelChain Price (XPLL)
The live price of ParallelChain (XPLL) today is 0.00683693 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XPLL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ParallelChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 131.16 USD
- ParallelChain price change within the day is +4.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ParallelChain to USD was $ +0.00029053.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ParallelChain to USD was $ -0.0016478300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ParallelChain to USD was $ -0.0016437442.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ParallelChain to USD was $ -0.010234320801887504.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00029053
|+4.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016478300
|-24.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016437442
|-24.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010234320801887504
|-59.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of ParallelChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+4.44%
+3.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ParallelChain is a layer-1 blockchain project building a dual-chain ecosystem with Web2 and Web3 utilities. Powered by ParallelChain Mainnet and ParallelChain Enterprise – two distinctive types of blockchain that are highly scalable, business-native, and interoperable. What makes your project unique? ParallelChain pioneers the native interoperability between public and private blockchains, it aims to create a super-ecosystem of universal smart contracts that bridge the infrastructure divide between centralised and decentralised finance. History of your project. ParallelChain Enterprise launched in 2018, built with patented privacy and scalability technologies. The platform powers a suite of products for enterprise and government clients. The Proof-of-Stake ParallelChain Mainnet went live in March 2023. What’s next for your project? Inter-ParallelChain-Protocol (IPP), an asymmetric multiprocessing technology that bridges the cores of the two layer-1 platforms. Mainnet DDOS-resistance, Native rollups, RUST-based SC validation tools, ParallelWallet and dual-biometric technologies. What can your token be used for? Pay for transaction fees, run validator nodes on the network via staking, staking on validator nodes on ParallelChain.
