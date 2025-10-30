Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00183169$ 0.00183169 $ 0.00183169 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.35% Price Change (1D) +2.05% Price Change (7D) +41.61% Price Change (7D) +41.61%

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PRGN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PRGN's all-time high price is $ 0.00183169, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PRGN has changed by -0.35% over the past hour, +2.05% over 24 hours, and +41.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 504.15K$ 504.15K $ 504.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 504.15K$ 504.15K $ 504.15K Circulation Supply 967.81M 967.81M 967.81M Total Supply 967,810,363.4095494 967,810,363.4095494 967,810,363.4095494

The current Market Cap of Paragon Tweaks is $ 504.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRGN is 967.81M, with a total supply of 967810363.4095494. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.15K.