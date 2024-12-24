PAPO NINJA Price (PAPO)
The live price of PAPO NINJA (PAPO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 324.82K USD. PAPO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PAPO NINJA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.62 USD
- PAPO NINJA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PAPO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PAPO price information.
During today, the price change of PAPO NINJA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PAPO NINJA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PAPO NINJA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PAPO NINJA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-91.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PAPO NINJA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PAPO THE FATHER OF GAMES ON TON Papo the father of games on ton - papo is the first slice to earn on ton. Our mission is to onboard 100 million new users to web3. How? With a mix of gamification and viral meme action. The potential Combining two huge markets Leveraging viral meme culture for broad reach We harness the viral potential of meme culture to achieve extensive reach. Inspired by successful projects like pepe, brett, and poke. Drawing inspiration from successful meme projects such as pepe, brett, and poke. The first ninja Game on telegram Our game features engaging mechanics that reward users, keep them continuously engaged through earning and upgrading, and use a unique algorithm to make content go viral.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PAPO to AUD
A$--
|1 PAPO to GBP
￡--
|1 PAPO to EUR
€--
|1 PAPO to USD
$--
|1 PAPO to MYR
RM--
|1 PAPO to TRY
₺--
|1 PAPO to JPY
¥--
|1 PAPO to RUB
₽--
|1 PAPO to INR
₹--
|1 PAPO to IDR
Rp--
|1 PAPO to PHP
₱--
|1 PAPO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PAPO to BRL
R$--
|1 PAPO to CAD
C$--
|1 PAPO to BDT
৳--
|1 PAPO to NGN
₦--
|1 PAPO to UAH
₴--
|1 PAPO to VES
Bs--
|1 PAPO to PKR
Rs--
|1 PAPO to KZT
₸--
|1 PAPO to THB
฿--
|1 PAPO to TWD
NT$--
|1 PAPO to CHF
Fr--
|1 PAPO to HKD
HK$--
|1 PAPO to MAD
.د.م--