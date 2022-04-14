PandaFi (PFI) Tokenomics
PandaFi is a community token! We are getting stronger with every new holder. Launched in the Typical Investor community, the main goal of the token is to introduce a friendly panda to the cryptocurrency world.
What makes PandaFi unique is our focus on creating a vibrant and engaging community through humour and shared experiences. Our token is more than just a trading opportunity; it's about creating a positive and inclusive environment where members can socialise and have fun. We harness the power of memes and community-driven initiatives to foster a sense of belonging and excitement among our users.
In addition to being a fun and accessible token, PandaFi also aims to become a symbol of unity and collaboration in the crypto space. As our community grows, we plan to organise various events, giveaways and collaborative projects that reflect the spirit of our mascot, the panda. These events will help strengthen ties in our community and promote the project in a playful and fun way.
Ultimately, PandaFi aims to make the world of cryptocurrencies more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, step by step, with the help of a friendly panda.
Understanding the tokenomics of PandaFi (PFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
