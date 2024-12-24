PandaFi Price (PFI)
The live price of PandaFi (PFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 442.50K USD. PFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PandaFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 638.54 USD
- PandaFi price change within the day is +0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PFI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of PandaFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PandaFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PandaFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PandaFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PandaFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.16%
+0.75%
-12.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PandaFi is a community token! We are getting stronger with every new holder. Launched in the Typical Investor community, the main goal of the token is to introduce a friendly panda to the cryptocurrency world. What makes PandaFi unique is our focus on creating a vibrant and engaging community through humour and shared experiences. Our token is more than just a trading opportunity; it's about creating a positive and inclusive environment where members can socialise and have fun. We harness the power of memes and community-driven initiatives to foster a sense of belonging and excitement among our users. In addition to being a fun and accessible token, PandaFi also aims to become a symbol of unity and collaboration in the crypto space. As our community grows, we plan to organise various events, giveaways and collaborative projects that reflect the spirit of our mascot, the panda. These events will help strengthen ties in our community and promote the project in a playful and fun way. Ultimately, PandaFi aims to make the world of cryptocurrencies more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, step by step, with the help of a friendly panda.
