Padre (PADRE) Information

All-in-one ERC-20 trading platform for users of all experience levels (both CEX traders looking to venture into DEX trading and newcomers).

Our app makes DEX trading accessible to everyone by offering an intuitive, CEX-like and user-friendly interface that makes the transition from CEX seamless. We prioritize reliability, simplicity, and ease of use.

Padre features:

live portfolio tracking and insights

truly self-custodial solutions

full pending transactions support

mobile support (PWA)

dev transactions tracking

trending with live mempool insights

fast and intuitive spot trading and limit order management

PADRE token - native token for Padre application, utilities: reducing in-app fees, access to token-gated features, holder rewards