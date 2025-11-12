Paddle Finance is an all-in-one financial layer facilitating on-chain economy, supporting NFTs, RWAs, meme coins, LP tokens. It supports P2P lending & borrowing, instant loans for RWA and NFTs, trustless OTC swaps, and zero-collateral rentals through new token standards. Our tech stack has been leveraged by Kanpai Pandas, where we introduced the first NFT trait marketplace, but also collaborating with Matchain to power Paris Saint-Germain’s fan base asset economy infrastructure. Now Paddle is building the NFT & RWA Derivative Market to ensure long tail assets could be freely integrated into DeFi lego.