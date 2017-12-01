P2P solutions foundation (P2PS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into P2P solutions foundation (P2PS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

P2P solutions foundation (P2PS) Information P2PS Purpose: The purpose of our ICO is to bring to you a secure system through which you can exchange confidential digital assets or files with absolutely no interference from any third party; not even a network or systems administrator What Can P2PS Do That Others Don’t? P2PS is a pure peer-to-peer platform which safeguards, for example, your medical records, banking information and other sensitive digital assets, during exchange between two parties. Such platforms today are simply nonexistent. Official Website: https://www.p2psf.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.p2psf.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/P2PS_Whitepaper_V1.1_English.pdf Buy P2PS Now!

P2P solutions foundation (P2PS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for P2P solutions foundation (P2PS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.39T $ 3.39T $ 3.39T All-Time High: $ 352.8 $ 352.8 $ 352.8 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 338.25 $ 338.25 $ 338.25 Learn more about P2P solutions foundation (P2PS) price

P2P solutions foundation (P2PS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of P2P solutions foundation (P2PS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of P2PS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many P2PS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand P2PS's tokenomics, explore P2PS token's live price!

P2PS Price Prediction Want to know where P2PS might be heading? Our P2PS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See P2PS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!