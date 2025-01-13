OTSea Price (OTSEA)
The live price of OTSea (OTSEA) today is 0.01422079 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OTSEA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OTSea Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.18K USD
- OTSea price change within the day is -4.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of OTSea to USD was $ -0.00065045089459836.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OTSea to USD was $ -0.0097440653.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OTSea to USD was $ +0.0087568752.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OTSea to USD was $ -0.003738357057440953.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00065045089459836
|-4.37%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0097440653
|-68.51%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0087568752
|+61.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003738357057440953
|-20.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of OTSea: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.08%
-4.37%
-13.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? OTSea is an OTC trading platform which allows users to swap ERC20 tokens with one another. What makes your project unique? We offer unique first-to-market features like crowdfunding an ERC20 bag to multiple order fillers. The OTC market is still very untapped and OTSea is one of the first movers. We have our product ready for beta launch. History of your project. The team has been working on the OTSea platform for several months and launched the OTSEA ERC20 token on Sept 16, 2023. What’s next for your project? Launching the platform on otsea.xyz What can your token be used for? Reduced fees on OTSEA platform as well as share of dividend distribution.
