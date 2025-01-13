Orkan Price (ORK)
The live price of Orkan (ORK) today is 0.105665 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ORK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Orkan Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 144.74 USD
- Orkan price change within the day is -3.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Orkan to USD was $ -0.0037500963401728.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Orkan to USD was $ -0.0710684192.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Orkan to USD was $ -0.0491018386.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Orkan to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0037500963401728
|-3.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0710684192
|-67.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0491018386
|-46.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Orkan: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.42%
-26.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Orkan ($ORK) is a meta-governance protocol that aims to bootstrap liquidity flow on the Fantom Opera Blockchain. Bond issuance will be used to acquire governance tokens from the projects that employ liquidity gauges and locking mechanisms as exchange incentives. By using a portion of the voting power accrued by the Orkan, the protocol will enable deep liquidity and usage of wrapped BTC assets within Fantom.
