Origin LGNS Price (LGNS)
The live price of Origin LGNS (LGNS) today is 18.21 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LGNS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Origin LGNS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.54M USD
- Origin LGNS price change within the day is -3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LGNS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LGNS price information.
During today, the price change of Origin LGNS to USD was $ -0.60513511269371.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Origin LGNS to USD was $ +14.2785520500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Origin LGNS to USD was $ +0.6672599250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Origin LGNS to USD was $ -5.580880814302017.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.60513511269371
|-3.21%
|30 Days
|$ +14.2785520500
|+78.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6672599250
|+3.66%
|90 Days
|$ -5.580880814302017
|-23.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Origin LGNS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-3.21%
+3.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Unlock monetary freedom and defend wealth privacy.
|1 LGNS to AUD
A$29.5002
|1 LGNS to GBP
￡14.9322
|1 LGNS to EUR
€17.6637
|1 LGNS to USD
$18.21
|1 LGNS to MYR
RM82.1271
|1 LGNS to TRY
₺645.1803
|1 LGNS to JPY
¥2,867.7108
|1 LGNS to RUB
₽1,853.4138
|1 LGNS to INR
₹1,568.0631
|1 LGNS to IDR
Rp293,709.6363
|1 LGNS to PHP
₱1,067.6523
|1 LGNS to EGP
￡E.921.0618
|1 LGNS to BRL
R$111.8094
|1 LGNS to CAD
C$26.2224
|1 LGNS to BDT
৳2,234.1849
|1 LGNS to NGN
₦28,408.6926
|1 LGNS to UAH
₴774.4713
|1 LGNS to VES
Bs965.13
|1 LGNS to PKR
Rs5,100.8031
|1 LGNS to KZT
₸9,665.5038
|1 LGNS to THB
฿632.2512
|1 LGNS to TWD
NT$601.6584
|1 LGNS to CHF
Fr16.5711
|1 LGNS to HKD
HK$141.6738
|1 LGNS to MAD
.د.م183.921