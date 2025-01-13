OrdiGen Price (ODGN)
The live price of OrdiGen (ODGN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ODGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OrdiGen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.62 USD
- OrdiGen price change within the day is +0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ODGN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ODGN price information.
During today, the price change of OrdiGen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OrdiGen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OrdiGen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OrdiGen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OrdiGen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.72%
-10.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The digital asset landscape is constantly evolving, with Bitcoin, the bedrock of cryptocurrency, pioneering the way. Yet, its ecosystem hasn't always fully embraced the growing trend of tokenization. Enter BRC-20, a revolutionary protocol enabling the creation of fungible tokens on the Bitcoin blockchain. This opens doors to exciting possibilities like DeFi applications, asset-backed tokens, and novel financial instruments. But unlocking the true potential of BRC-20 presents a significant challenge: fragmented liquidity and a complex user experience. Ordigen emerges as a beacon of light in this fragmented landscape. We are not simply another DEX; we are a revolutionary cross-chain aggregator, designed to tear down the walls between ETH and EVM tokens and the burgeoning BRC-20 ecosystem. Imagine a portal where you can invest in BRC-20 tokens with ease, simplicity, and optimal price execution, all without the need to bridge assets yourself or navigate the intricacies of multiple DEXs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ODGN to AUD
A$--
|1 ODGN to GBP
￡--
|1 ODGN to EUR
€--
|1 ODGN to USD
$--
|1 ODGN to MYR
RM--
|1 ODGN to TRY
₺--
|1 ODGN to JPY
¥--
|1 ODGN to RUB
₽--
|1 ODGN to INR
₹--
|1 ODGN to IDR
Rp--
|1 ODGN to PHP
₱--
|1 ODGN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ODGN to BRL
R$--
|1 ODGN to CAD
C$--
|1 ODGN to BDT
৳--
|1 ODGN to NGN
₦--
|1 ODGN to UAH
₴--
|1 ODGN to VES
Bs--
|1 ODGN to PKR
Rs--
|1 ODGN to KZT
₸--
|1 ODGN to THB
฿--
|1 ODGN to TWD
NT$--
|1 ODGN to CHF
Fr--
|1 ODGN to HKD
HK$--
|1 ODGN to MAD
.د.م--