Ordibank Price (ORBK)
The live price of Ordibank (ORBK) today is 0.00014799 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.97K USD. ORBK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ordibank Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ordibank price change within the day is -4.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 459.35M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ORBK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORBK price information.
During today, the price change of Ordibank to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ordibank to USD was $ -0.0000170198.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ordibank to USD was $ -0.0000729666.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ordibank to USD was $ -0.00032326661794417107.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000170198
|-11.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000729666
|-49.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00032326661794417107
|-68.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ordibank: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.28%
-4.50%
+45.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to Ordibank, a groundbreaking protocol built on Bitcoin L1 that leverages the logic of Compound Finance in an off-chain balance state processing environment. Heralding the BTCFI ecosystem as the first of its kind Borrowing & Lending Protocol on native Bitcoin. Ordibank combines the robustness of Bitcoin nodes via Bitcoin Core v25.1 and ord v0.14 and the virtualized smart contract logic and off-chain balance states to create a unique money market for Atomicals and BRC20 standards.
