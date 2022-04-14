OracleSwap (ORACLE) Information

Oracle Swap The Premiere DEX On The Songbird Network.

Oracle Swap is an open DeFi platform on the Songbird Network where users can swap their tokens! It is a Decentralized Exchange that creates an open market for users to create liquidity for their tokens. It also provides a variety of opportunities to gain yield by providing liquidity and staking!

OracleSwap is a leading oracle data provider to the Songbird and Flare Network. The Oracle Swap FTSO uses a Machine Learning algorithm to aggregate price data from many sources to submit the most accurate price data possible.