Oracler AI (ORACLER) Information

Built on a proprietary LLM, Oracler AI captures all on/off-chain metrics to help you capitalize on immediate alpha in DeFi, all entirely controlled from your social media. The Oracler token is the native utility token of the AI agent that will facilitate smarter crypto decisions for everyone in web3.

Oracler AI will deploy advanced techniques on multiple data points to converge into emerging narratives and perform alpha-generating analysis within DeFi specifically. This includes both technical analysis and real-time processing of market & social media data, which the AI agent will put together to empower our users in their DeFi activities.

In the long run, Oracler AI will also personify itself to each and every of our users' financial profiles and will assist in the deployment and management bespoke DeFi solutions based on every individual's risk appetite.