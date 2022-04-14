Oracler AI (ORACLER) Tokenomics
Oracler AI (ORACLER) Information
Built on a proprietary LLM, Oracler AI captures all on/off-chain metrics to help you capitalize on immediate alpha in DeFi, all entirely controlled from your social media. The Oracler token is the native utility token of the AI agent that will facilitate smarter crypto decisions for everyone in web3.
Oracler AI will deploy advanced techniques on multiple data points to converge into emerging narratives and perform alpha-generating analysis within DeFi specifically. This includes both technical analysis and real-time processing of market & social media data, which the AI agent will put together to empower our users in their DeFi activities.
In the long run, Oracler AI will also personify itself to each and every of our users' financial profiles and will assist in the deployment and management bespoke DeFi solutions based on every individual's risk appetite.
Oracler AI (ORACLER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oracler AI (ORACLER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Oracler AI (ORACLER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Oracler AI (ORACLER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORACLER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORACLER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
