Oracle Meta Technologies is an innovative project that has created the most reliable and functional cryptocurrency wallet in the world. Our goal is to ensure maximum security for users and provide them with additional opportunities for investing and earning with cryptocurrencies.
We are team of developers who made the first crypto wallet with integrated Ai. Something like Ai crypto organizer, where you can store your assets, stake them, earn using our Ai trading bot, and get full analitycs based on santiment and theblock metrics powered by our Ai system. Our main goal is to make easy-to-use product for all users, not only for those who are already involved in crypto, make it safe. Help people to enter the crypto world without troubles and blocks. Now we need help only with funding, to improve our servers with power and security, to spend money for marketing for a normal world wide launch.
Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle Meta Technologies (OMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.