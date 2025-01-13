Oracle Meta Technologies Price (OMT)
The live price of Oracle Meta Technologies (OMT) today is 0.0269166 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OMT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oracle Meta Technologies Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 94.77K USD
- Oracle Meta Technologies price change within the day is -2.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OMT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OMT price information.
During today, the price change of Oracle Meta Technologies to USD was $ -0.00068752359552443.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oracle Meta Technologies to USD was $ -0.0020388140.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oracle Meta Technologies to USD was $ +0.0031255421.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oracle Meta Technologies to USD was $ +0.002661401597677857.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00068752359552443
|-2.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020388140
|-7.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0031255421
|+11.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002661401597677857
|+10.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Oracle Meta Technologies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-2.49%
-5.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oracle Meta Technologies is an innovative project that has created the most reliable and functional cryptocurrency wallet in the world. Our goal is to ensure maximum security for users and provide them with additional opportunities for investing and earning with cryptocurrencies. We are team of developers who made the first crypto wallet with integrated Ai. Something like Ai crypto organizer, where you can store your assets, stake them, earn using our Ai trading bot, and get full analitycs based on santiment and theblock metrics powered by our Ai system. Our main goal is to make easy-to-use product for all users, not only for those who are already involved in crypto, make it safe. Help people to enter the crypto world without troubles and blocks. Now we need help only with funding, to improve our servers with power and security, to spend money for marketing for a normal world wide launch.
|1 OMT to AUD
A$0.043604892
|1 OMT to GBP
￡0.022071612
|1 OMT to EUR
€0.026109102
|1 OMT to USD
$0.0269166
|1 OMT to MYR
RM0.121393866
|1 OMT to TRY
₺0.953655138
|1 OMT to JPY
¥4.238826168
|1 OMT to RUB
₽2.739571548
|1 OMT to INR
₹2.317788426
|1 OMT to IDR
Rp434.138648898
|1 OMT to PHP
₱1.578120258
|1 OMT to EGP
￡E.1.361441628
|1 OMT to BRL
R$0.165267924
|1 OMT to CAD
C$0.038759904
|1 OMT to BDT
৳3.302397654
|1 OMT to NGN
₦41.991510996
|1 OMT to UAH
₴1.144762998
|1 OMT to VES
Bs1.4265798
|1 OMT to PKR
Rs7.539608826
|1 OMT to KZT
₸14.286792948
|1 OMT to THB
฿0.934544352
|1 OMT to TWD
NT$0.889324464
|1 OMT to CHF
Fr0.024494106
|1 OMT to HKD
HK$0.209411148
|1 OMT to MAD
.د.م0.27185766