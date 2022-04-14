Oracle Finance Network (ONF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oracle Finance Network (ONF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oracle Finance Network (ONF) Information The Oracle Finance Network (OFN) is a next-generation on-chain financial infrastructure jointly initiated by a global alliance of leading foundations. It deeply integrates oracle bone inscriptions—humanity's earliest symbol of trust—with cutting-edge blockchain technology to build an open, transparent, and cross-chain interoperable Web3 financial ecosystem. OFN will promote the widespread adoption of Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS), creating seamless interoperability across the entire financial value chain, encompassing asset issuance, trading, lending, derivatives, and payments. The OFN aims to construct the world's first on-chain financial super-ecosystem governed collaboratively by a cross-industry foundation alliance. Official Website: https://www.oracleonf.vip Buy ONF Now!

Oracle Finance Network (ONF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oracle Finance Network (ONF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.97B $ 7.97B $ 7.97B All-Time High: $ 80.42 $ 80.42 $ 80.42 All-Time Low: $ 79.09 $ 79.09 $ 79.09 Current Price: $ 79.74 $ 79.74 $ 79.74 Learn more about Oracle Finance Network (ONF) price

Oracle Finance Network (ONF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oracle Finance Network (ONF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ONF's tokenomics, explore ONF token's live price!

ONF Price Prediction Want to know where ONF might be heading? Our ONF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ONF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!