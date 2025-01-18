OPYx Price (OPY)
The live price of OPYx (OPY) today is 0.0129194 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OPYx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.84 USD
- OPYx price change within the day is +1.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of OPYx to USD was $ +0.00021908.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OPYx to USD was $ -0.0010357960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OPYx to USD was $ +0.0040055824.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OPYx to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021908
|+1.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010357960
|-8.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0040055824
|+31.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OPYx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+1.73%
+9.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OPYx is DAO project born to make collective investments and have more economic power in this bearish phase, we buy and accumulate assets in Bear in order to sell assets in Bull and put gain in our pool by buy back or add liquidity. Our holder will choose asset by Goverance. We have already built our ecosystem to support our DAO
