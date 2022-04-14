OptionsAI (OPTION) Tokenomics
OptionsAI (OPTION) Information
Options AI is an on-chain AI-powered derivatives trading bot designed for Telegram, providing a seamless, intuitive experience for traders of all levels.
With a focus on accessibility, users can trade without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and ease of use.
Options AI offers full custody of funds, meaning you retain complete control over your assets at all times.
Whether you're a novice or a pro, Options AI simplifies trading with cutting-edge AI-driven tools, making derivatives trading secure, transparent, and efficient—all within Telegram.
OptionsAI (OPTION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OptionsAI (OPTION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OptionsAI (OPTION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OptionsAI (OPTION) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPTION tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPTION tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPTION's tokenomics, explore OPTION token's live price!
OPTION Price Prediction
Want to know where OPTION might be heading? Our OPTION price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.