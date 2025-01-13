OpenSky Finance Price (OSKY)
The live price of OpenSky Finance (OSKY) today is 0.0025089 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OSKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OpenSky Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 664.41 USD
- OpenSky Finance price change within the day is -14.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OSKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OSKY price information.
During today, the price change of OpenSky Finance to USD was $ -0.000409895090195082.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenSky Finance to USD was $ -0.0014563459.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenSky Finance to USD was $ -0.0013506778.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenSky Finance to USD was $ -0.003519517619716571.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000409895090195082
|-14.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014563459
|-58.04%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013506778
|-53.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003519517619716571
|-58.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of OpenSky Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-14.04%
-48.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OpenSky Finance is the first NFT lending protocol that integrates peer-to-pool and peer-to-peer lending functions
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OSKY to AUD
A$0.004064418
|1 OSKY to GBP
￡0.002057298
|1 OSKY to EUR
€0.002433633
|1 OSKY to USD
$0.0025089
|1 OSKY to MYR
RM0.011315139
|1 OSKY to TRY
₺0.088890327
|1 OSKY to JPY
¥0.395101572
|1 OSKY to RUB
₽0.255355842
|1 OSKY to INR
₹0.216041379
|1 OSKY to IDR
Rp40.466123367
|1 OSKY to PHP
₱0.147096807
|1 OSKY to EGP
￡E.0.126900162
|1 OSKY to BRL
R$0.015404646
|1 OSKY to CAD
C$0.003612816
|1 OSKY to BDT
৳0.307816941
|1 OSKY to NGN
₦3.914034534
|1 OSKY to UAH
₴0.106703517
|1 OSKY to VES
Bs0.1329717
|1 OSKY to PKR
Rs0.702767979
|1 OSKY to KZT
₸1.331673942
|1 OSKY to THB
฿0.087109008
|1 OSKY to TWD
NT$0.082894056
|1 OSKY to CHF
Fr0.002283099
|1 OSKY to HKD
HK$0.019519242
|1 OSKY to MAD
.د.م0.02533989