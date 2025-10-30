OpenLoop (OPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000559 24H High $ 0.00000583 All Time High $ 0.00022987 Lowest Price $ 0.00000528 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) -2.04% Price Change (7D) +1.17%

OpenLoop (OPL) real-time price is $0.00000567. Over the past 24 hours, OPL traded between a low of $ 0.00000559 and a high of $ 0.00000583, showing active market volatility. OPL's all-time high price is $ 0.00022987, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000528.

In terms of short-term performance, OPL has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -2.04% over 24 hours, and +1.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OpenLoop (OPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.67K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.67K Circulation Supply 999.62M Total Supply 999,619,669.414594

The current Market Cap of OpenLoop is $ 5.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OPL is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999619669.414594. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.67K.