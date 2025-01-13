Open Dollar Governance Price (ODG)
The live price of Open Dollar Governance (ODG) today is 0.88639 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 104.98K USD. ODG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Open Dollar Governance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.18 USD
- Open Dollar Governance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 118.44K USD
During today, the price change of Open Dollar Governance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Open Dollar Governance to USD was $ -0.1133272661.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Open Dollar Governance to USD was $ +0.2927540527.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Open Dollar Governance to USD was $ +0.312915866895778.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1133272661
|-12.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2927540527
|+33.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.312915866895778
|+54.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Open Dollar Governance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ODG token is Open Dollar's governance token. Open Dollar is a DeFi lending protocol built on Arbitrum for borrowing against liquid staking tokens while earning staking rewards and providing CDP liquidity with Non-Fungible Vaults (NFVs). ODG grants holders the right to participate in the governance process, influencing key decisions and the strategic direction of the Open Dollar ecosystem. The Protocol treasury is controlled by ODG token holders through a DAO. Launched in January 2024, ODG holders can create proposals, vote, or delegate their voting power to delegates of their choice to steer governance on their behalf.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
