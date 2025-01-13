OOFP Price (OOFP)
The live price of OOFP (OOFP) today is 0.01365158 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OOFP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OOFP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 158.45 USD
- OOFP price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OOFP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OOFP price information.
During today, the price change of OOFP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OOFP to USD was $ +0.0035565109.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OOFP to USD was $ +0.0111241483.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OOFP to USD was $ -0.003828542998208447.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0035565109
|+26.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0111241483
|+81.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003828542998208447
|-21.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of OOFP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OOFP is a project within the Bitcoin ecosystem that provides value-added services for assets like inscriptions, runes, and NFTs. It combines a vault pool for mining with strategies like hodling, staking, and DeFi to enhance asset appreciation and growth. OOFP aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where participants can benefit from the increased value of their assets. The project operates on the principle of creating a vibrant ecosystem in which assets within the Bitcoin network can thrive. By offering value-added services and opportunities for asset appreciation, OOFP aims to attract and engage participants, contributing to the overall development and success of the Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OOFP to AUD
A$0.0222520754
|1 OOFP to GBP
￡0.0111942956
|1 OOFP to EUR
€0.0132420326
|1 OOFP to USD
$0.01365158
|1 OOFP to MYR
RM0.0615686258
|1 OOFP to TRY
₺0.4838119952
|1 OOFP to JPY
¥2.1503968816
|1 OOFP to RUB
₽1.4147132354
|1 OOFP to INR
₹1.1786774172
|1 OOFP to IDR
Rp223.7963576352
|1 OOFP to PHP
₱0.801347746
|1 OOFP to EGP
￡E.0.6925446534
|1 OOFP to BRL
R$0.083957217
|1 OOFP to CAD
C$0.0196582752
|1 OOFP to BDT
৳1.6749123502
|1 OOFP to NGN
₦21.230937216
|1 OOFP to UAH
₴0.5806016974
|1 OOFP to VES
Bs0.72353374
|1 OOFP to PKR
Rs3.8239440738
|1 OOFP to KZT
₸7.2459856324
|1 OOFP to THB
฿0.4753480156
|1 OOFP to TWD
NT$0.4521403296
|1 OOFP to CHF
Fr0.0124229378
|1 OOFP to HKD
HK$0.1062092924
|1 OOFP to MAD
.د.م0.137880958