OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance Price Today

The live OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance (ONYC) price today is $ 1.14, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONYC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.14 per ONYC.

OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 277,372,961, with a circulating supply of 243.68M ONYC. During the last 24 hours, ONYC traded between $ 1.14 (low) and $ 1.14 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.17, while the all-time low was $ 1.005.

In short-term performance, ONYC moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.49M.

OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance (ONYC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 277.37M$ 277.37M $ 277.37M Volume (24H) $ 4.49M$ 4.49M $ 4.49M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 277.41M$ 277.41M $ 277.41M Circulation Supply 243.68M 243.68M 243.68M Total Supply 243,707,043.4169329 243,707,043.4169329 243,707,043.4169329

The current Market Cap of OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance is $ 277.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.49M. The circulating supply of ONYC is 243.68M, with a total supply of 243707043.4169329. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 277.41M.