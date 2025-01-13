One Basis Cash Price (OBS)
The live price of One Basis Cash (OBS) today is 0.127007 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OBS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key One Basis Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 187.20 USD
- One Basis Cash price change within the day is +0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of One Basis Cash to USD was $ +0.0010812.
In the past 30 days, the price change of One Basis Cash to USD was $ -0.0105375929.
In the past 60 days, the price change of One Basis Cash to USD was $ -0.0026067932.
In the past 90 days, the price change of One Basis Cash to USD was $ +0.00204997252702926.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0010812
|+0.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0105375929
|-8.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026067932
|-2.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00204997252702926
|+1.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of One Basis Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.40%
+0.86%
-1.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
One Basis is the first IWO algorithm stable currency of the BSC Binance Ecological Public Chain
