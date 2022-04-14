Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC) Information Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC) is a digital labor union and unofficial sister organization to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) OFAC labor tokens are held closely by members who share fair and grounded discussions on the transfer of value. Commerce is digital and it must not be restricted in the 21st century. Join a community of builders who innovate in the digital finance space.

Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 64.78K $ 64.78K $ 64.78K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 838.79M $ 838.79M $ 838.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 77.22K $ 77.22K $ 77.22K All-Time High: $ 0.00208752 $ 0.00208752 $ 0.00208752 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Onchain Finance and Culture (OFAC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OFAC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OFAC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

