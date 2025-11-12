OnChain Battles (OCB) Tokenomics
OnChain Battles (OCB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OnChain Battles (OCB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OnChain Battles (OCB) Information
An OnChain arena where only verified traders compete.
$10K? $100K? $1M PNL? Prove it and enter your tier.
All trades tracked, no screenshots. Just pure PNL. Win prize pools, earn reputation and build your community.
OCB is where real traders prove themselves
OnChainBattles, it’s on the chain.
The premise is simple, you enter the arena with your wallet, you trade, you try to make the most money in a set time window.
Every trade is public, every outcome is final. At the end, the top performers win the pot.
Not followers, not likes, just pure, verified profit.
Every Move is public, leaderboards updated live, your trades are visible, your PNL is ranked and your wallet is your scoreboard.
You can be anonymous, but your trades speak louder than your name.
If you win, you win publicly. If you crash, everyone sees it happen.
Real rewards, real risk. Winners get paid instantly.
No waiting, no arguing, just your wallet getting bigger when you earn it.
Entry fees boost the prize pool, the pot goes to the top. The rest go home with nothing but a public record.
Built for entertainment, spectators follow every trade. See every blow-up, celebrate every flip.
The platform streams the action, highlights the top movers and turns raw trading into performance.
OnChain Battles (OCB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OnChain Battles (OCB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OCB's tokenomics, explore OCB token's live price!
OCB Price Prediction
Want to know where OCB might be heading? Our OCB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for