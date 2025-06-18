OMNIX Price (OMNIX)
The live price of OMNIX (OMNIX) today is 0.00107853 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OMNIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OMNIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 914.24 USD
- OMNIX price change within the day is -4.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OMNIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OMNIX price information.
During today, the price change of OMNIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OMNIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OMNIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OMNIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OMNIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.19%
-4.09%
-9.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OmniX is an interop infrastructure and dApps suite built to enable seamless, composable onchain experiences. Originally launched as the first ONFT launchpad on LayerZero, it has evolved into a protocol stack powering cross-chain applications and infrastructure. Current products include OmniX Send (gasless top-ups across 40+ EVM chains), OmniX DVN (a LayerZero v2 decentralized verifier), and Oxi Trade (a native Hyperliquid trading experience currently in development), with more onchain experiences coming soon—including VRF-powered ONFTs. OmniX now builds natively on Hyperliquid.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of OMNIX (OMNIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OMNIX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OMNIX to VND
₫28.38151695
|1 OMNIX to AUD
A$0.0016501509
|1 OMNIX to GBP
￡0.0007981122
|1 OMNIX to EUR
€0.0009275358
|1 OMNIX to USD
$0.00107853
|1 OMNIX to MYR
RM0.0045729672
|1 OMNIX to TRY
₺0.0426235056
|1 OMNIX to JPY
¥0.1563437088
|1 OMNIX to RUB
₽0.0846538197
|1 OMNIX to INR
₹0.0930879243
|1 OMNIX to IDR
Rp17.6808168432
|1 OMNIX to KRW
₩1.4774351058
|1 OMNIX to PHP
₱0.0613791423
|1 OMNIX to EGP
￡E.0.0540667089
|1 OMNIX to BRL
R$0.0059211297
|1 OMNIX to CAD
C$0.0014668008
|1 OMNIX to BDT
৳0.1318395072
|1 OMNIX to NGN
₦1.664387496
|1 OMNIX to UAH
₴0.0447913509
|1 OMNIX to VES
Bs0.11001006
|1 OMNIX to PKR
Rs0.3055259784
|1 OMNIX to KZT
₸0.5594011551
|1 OMNIX to THB
฿0.0351061515
|1 OMNIX to TWD
NT$0.0318489909
|1 OMNIX to AED
د.إ0.0039582051
|1 OMNIX to CHF
Fr0.0008736093
|1 OMNIX to HKD
HK$0.0084556752
|1 OMNIX to MAD
.د.م0.0098254083
|1 OMNIX to MXN
$0.0204704994