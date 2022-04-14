Omira (OMIRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Omira (OMIRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Omira (OMIRA) Information Omira Labs is an organization focused on applying predictive intelligence within DeFi. The first and most practical application of Omira's technology is the Omira B.B4 model, which delivers sentiment-driven price predictions on specified assets. $OMIRA is the native currency of Omira Labs - its holders gain unrestricted access to Omira's predictive models and are entitled to earning opportunities related to revenue streams and collaborative model training programs. Official Website: https://omira.tech Whitepaper: https://omira-documentations.gitbook.io/omira-documentations Buy OMIRA Now!

Omira (OMIRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Omira (OMIRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 581.77K $ 581.77K $ 581.77K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 581.77K $ 581.77K $ 581.77K All-Time High: $ 0.105635 $ 0.105635 $ 0.105635 All-Time Low: $ 0.00430441 $ 0.00430441 $ 0.00430441 Current Price: $ 0.00580528 $ 0.00580528 $ 0.00580528 Learn more about Omira (OMIRA) price

Omira (OMIRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Omira (OMIRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMIRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMIRA's tokenomics, explore OMIRA token's live price!

OMIRA Price Prediction Want to know where OMIRA might be heading? Our OMIRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OMIRA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!