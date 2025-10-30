OKX Mascot (WALLY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00780088$ 0.00780088 $ 0.00780088 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.76% Price Change (1D) -0.32% Price Change (7D) +11.24% Price Change (7D) +11.24%

OKX Mascot (WALLY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WALLY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WALLY's all-time high price is $ 0.00780088, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WALLY has changed by +0.76% over the past hour, -0.32% over 24 hours, and +11.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OKX Mascot (WALLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.20K$ 6.20K $ 6.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.20K$ 6.20K $ 6.20K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,970,448.449221 999,970,448.449221 999,970,448.449221

The current Market Cap of OKX Mascot is $ 6.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WALLY is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999970448.449221. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.20K.