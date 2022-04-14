Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT) Information Oia Oia Cat is a memecoin inspired by the viral meme featuring Ethel, a spinning cat beloved by internet fans. This project is built around the charm of the Oia Oia Cat meme, bringing its fun and humor into the crypto world. We've partnered with the official Oiacat TikTok creator, who regularly produces new and engaging content to keep the community connected and entertained. By combining the energy of viral internet culture with the accessibility of cryptocurrency, Oia Oia Cat aims to build a unique, fun-loving community for fans of the meme and crypto enthusiasts alike. Official Website: https://oiacatofficial.fun/

Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.55K $ 6.55K $ 6.55K Total Supply: $ 998.91M $ 998.91M $ 998.91M Circulating Supply: $ 998.91M $ 998.91M $ 998.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.55K $ 6.55K $ 6.55K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT) price

Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Oia Oia Cat (OIACAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OIACAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OIACAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OIACAT's tokenomics, explore OIACAT token's live price!

OIACAT Price Prediction Want to know where OIACAT might be heading? Our OIACAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

