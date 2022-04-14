OGLONG (OGLG) Information

OGLG is the native token of OGLong, the first-ever BTC-Fi launchpad fully owned by the OG Bitcoin community.

INFRASTRUCTURE Our commitment at OGLONG goes beyond funding. We're building the infrastructural backbone for developers and users alike, featuring advanced tools for exploration, project tracking, and seamless interaction. Our platform ensures that you have a robust, scalable environment to grow and enhance the Bitcoin ecosystem.

COMMUNITY Join OGLONG’s community-focused platform, dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin projects. It's where innovation meets a passionate collective, ready to drive change in the crypto space. Engage with projects you believe in, and be part of a movement shaping the future of blockchain, all within the dynamic world of Bitcoin.