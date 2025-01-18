OG404 Price (OG404)
The live price of OG404 (OG404) today is 946.37 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OG404 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OG404 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.87K USD
- OG404 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OG404 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OG404 price information.
During today, the price change of OG404 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OG404 to USD was $ -180.6047776150.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OG404 to USD was $ +237.7306045620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OG404 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -180.6047776150
|-19.08%
|60 Days
|$ +237.7306045620
|+25.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OG404: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yuliverse: A web3 alternative reality game inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. It is a social and lifestyle SuperApp. Hunt treausure, make friends and earn along the way. Yuliverse is a location based real time alternative reality game. Inspired by Pokemon Go and Hearthstone. You play by walking, biking and hitting check points in real life with an overlayed augmented reality map. Users can level up their character, craft items, and experience a meta-adventure. Yuliverse's vision is to combine users and community with a metaverse that links the onchain and offlchain world. We bring innovative storytelling through location based discovery, real-life rewards with business partnerships and a platform to connect businesses and their community. Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO). Launched in Q4 of 2022, Yuliverse quickly achieved 150K Daily Unique Active Wallet. Aiming to further empower location-based applications, Yuliverse is developing the first Location-Based Services Blockchain and a decentralized LBS data infrastructure, set to launch in Q1 of 2025. OG404 is the flagship asset issued by Yuliverse based on the DN404. It offers the most potent privileges within the Yuli ecosystem. Rooted in the "Web3 OG culture," OG404 explores new gameplay possibilities for the NFT project.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
