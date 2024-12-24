Oduwa Coin Price (OWC)
The live price of Oduwa Coin (OWC) today is 0.074809 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.15M USD. OWC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oduwa Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.26 USD
- Oduwa Coin price change within the day is -0.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.38M USD
During today, the price change of Oduwa Coin to USD was $ -0.00013382452799007.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oduwa Coin to USD was $ -0.0090680851.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oduwa Coin to USD was $ +0.1066076950.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oduwa Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00013382452799007
|-0.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0090680851
|-12.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1066076950
|+142.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Oduwa Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.17%
+36.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OduwaCoin is a free open source project derived from collaborative blockchain Mirror of Bitcoin, PPCoin and NovaCoin with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based crypto-currency. Built on the foundation of Hybrid Blockchain POW/POS, innovations such as proof-of-stake help further advance the field of crypto-currency and boosting nearly NO-transaction fees for all users.
