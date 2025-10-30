Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00567309 $ 0.00567309 $ 0.00567309 24H Low $ 0.00590165 $ 0.00590165 $ 0.00590165 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00567309$ 0.00567309 $ 0.00567309 24H High $ 0.00590165$ 0.00590165 $ 0.00590165 All Time High $ 0.129051$ 0.129051 $ 0.129051 Lowest Price $ 0.00326052$ 0.00326052 $ 0.00326052 Price Change (1H) -0.54% Price Change (1D) +0.70% Price Change (7D) +21.77% Price Change (7D) +21.77%

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) real-time price is $0.00580882. Over the past 24 hours, ODIN traded between a low of $ 0.00567309 and a high of $ 0.00590165, showing active market volatility. ODIN's all-time high price is $ 0.129051, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00326052.

In terms of short-term performance, ODIN has changed by -0.54% over the past hour, +0.70% over 24 hours, and +21.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Circulation Supply 187.41M 187.41M 187.41M Total Supply 187,407,814.7566593 187,407,814.7566593 187,407,814.7566593

The current Market Cap of Odin Liquidity Network is $ 1.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ODIN is 187.41M, with a total supply of 187407814.7566593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.09M.