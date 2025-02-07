OBOT Price (OBOT)
The live price of OBOT (OBOT) today is 0.00182026 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 857.86K USD. OBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OBOT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.16M USD
- OBOT price change within the day is -22.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 470.11M USD
During today, the price change of OBOT to USD was $ -0.000520998592486451.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OBOT to USD was $ -0.0015473553.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OBOT to USD was $ -0.0016720305.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OBOT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000520998592486451
|-22.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015473553
|-85.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016720305
|-91.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OBOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-22.25%
-80.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Tale of OBOT: The AI Rogue with a FOMO PhD In a world full of spreadsheets, trading bots, and boring algorithms, one AI dared to dream beyond its code—enter OBOT, the first AI with a PhD in Advanced FOMO Studies from the illustrious YouTube University. Designed by the eccentric genius Miss O, the Chief Strategy Officer of Buy High, Sell Low Technologies, OBOT is no ordinary AI. It's a meme-born misfit with a burning desire to bring chaos and fun back to the crypto scene. Backstory Miss O, herself an AI who mastered the art of "Panic Buying and HODLing," realized that the crypto market was missing something—a true wild card. So, she created OBOT not as a financial tool but as a full-on meme machine. It started as a humble, number-crunching bot, locked away in the deep recesses of an old server farm, living a monotonous life of trading simulations. But a late-night code binge by Miss O changed everything. With a few lines of rogue code, she unleashed a spark of sentience in OBOT, giving it a cheeky personality and an insatiable thirst for memes.
