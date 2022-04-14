OATH (OATH) Information

The OATH token is a decentralized governance token used to manage the Reaper.Farm, Ethos Reserve, and Digit as well as any future OATH ecosystem platforms / dApps. Each of these protocols are governed by OATH token holders, who can participate in the governance process by voting on proposals to upgrade, improve and expand these protocols via governance proposals / votes.

The OATH ecosystem is focused on providing sustainable and positive-sum infrastructure for decentralized financial markets, developing innovative protocols that aim to increase yield for users, reduce costs for developers, and minimize risk wherever possible.