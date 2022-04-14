O3 (O3) Tokenomics
O3 (O3) Information
O3 Layer is a modular Layer 3 blockchain built on Bitcoin, designed to improve scalability, efficiency, and interoperability. By combining Arbitrum Orbit for execution, Avail for data availability, and Layeredge for verification, it enables fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. With zk-proof technology and support for Real-World Assets (RWA) and dApps, O3 Layer unlocks Bitcoin's potential beyond digital gold, proving transactions on Bitcoin Layer 1. Focused on decentralization, it prioritizes community-driven development, offering a robust, scalable solution for the blockchain ecosystem.
O3 (O3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for O3 (O3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
O3 (O3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of O3 (O3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of O3 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many O3 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand O3's tokenomics, explore O3 token's live price!
O3 Price Prediction
Want to know where O3 might be heading? Our O3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.