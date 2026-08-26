NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund Price Today

The live NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund (HYB) price today is $ 1.003, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYB to USD conversion rate is $ 1.003 per HYB.

NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 300,031, with a circulating supply of 299.12K HYB. During the last 24 hours, HYB traded between $ 0.995585 (low) and $ 1.008 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.028, while the all-time low was $ 0.99221.

In short-term performance, HYB moved -0.12% in the last hour and -0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund (HYB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 300.03K$ 300.03K $ 300.03K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 300.03K$ 300.03K $ 300.03K Circulation Supply 299.12K 299.12K 299.12K Total Supply 299,117.019471805 299,117.019471805 299,117.019471805

The current Market Cap of NYLIM US High Yield Bond Fund is $ 300.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of HYB is 299.12K, with a total supply of 299117.019471805. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 300.03K.