Number 1 Price (NR1)
The live price of Number 1 (NR1) today is 0.00361722 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 311.08K USD. NR1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Number 1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.61K USD
- Number 1 price change within the day is -3.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 86.00M USD
During today, the price change of Number 1 to USD was $ -0.000130030782361286.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Number 1 to USD was $ -0.0000485644.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Number 1 to USD was $ -0.0009245429.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Number 1 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000130030782361286
|-3.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000485644
|-1.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009245429
|-25.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Number 1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
-3.47%
-7.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
