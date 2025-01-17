NubDog Price (NUBDOG)
The live price of NubDog (NUBDOG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.47K USD. NUBDOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NubDog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.75 USD
- NubDog price change within the day is +6.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 983.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUBDOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUBDOG price information.
During today, the price change of NubDog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NubDog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NubDog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NubDog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NubDog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
+6.64%
+6.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$NubDog is the crypto equivalent of that one dog meme that just gets the culture - think "distracted boyfriend" but with a dog that's got its eye on the moon instead of another dog. It's the kind of memecoin where the community is as wild as a pack of dogs at a barbecue, with memes flying around faster than a dog chasing its tail. The vibe? It's like the OG cat memes of the internet - quirky, relatable, and with an edge of absurdity that keeps you laughing while you're watching your investment.
