Novo Nordisk xStock Price Today

The live Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) price today is $ 48.76, with a 3.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVOX to USD conversion rate is $ 48.76 per NVOX.

Novo Nordisk xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 555,179, with a circulating supply of 11.39K NVOX. During the last 24 hours, NVOX traded between $ 46.89 (low) and $ 48.77 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 66.15, while the all-time low was $ 34.28.

In short-term performance, NVOX moved -- in the last hour and +8.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.08K.

Novo Nordisk xStock (NVOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 555.18K$ 555.18K $ 555.18K Volume (24H) $ 10.08K$ 10.08K $ 10.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.28M$ 98.28M $ 98.28M Circulation Supply 11.39K 11.39K 11.39K Total Supply 2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107 2,015,512.279401107

The current Market Cap of Novo Nordisk xStock is $ 555.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.08K. The circulating supply of NVOX is 11.39K, with a total supply of 2015512.279401107. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.28M.